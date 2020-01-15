Politics is a Mug’s Game

Back when Boris swept to power, we were all labouring under the delusion we’d leave the EU on October the 31st. The Government was so confident, they introduced a range of branded merchandise into the cabinet office, including mugs saying ‘Get Ready for Brexit on 31 October’.

The failure to Brexit meant Downing Street had to go about hiding the 540 mugs they’d ordered. Given they cost the taxpayer £1,984, Guido was delighted to receive his smuggled out, limited-edition mug this afternoon – here’s hoping it doesn’t meet the same explosive end as his old ‘Controls on Immigration’ mug.

Cheers!