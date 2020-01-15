Parliament Pushing Ahead with Red Lion Nationalisation

Parliament’s workers today would have been hard-pressed not to notice a big new model that’s been set up in PCH showing off the new latest post-election proposals for the Restoration and Renewal scheme. See the full new estate below…

Whilst there’s lots of interesting things to see, including Parliament’s new public entrance and House of Commons, the most important news is what’s happening with Westminster’s pubs.

St Stephen’s Tavern may have been saved, alas the Red Lion is still destined for effective closure.

Speaking to a Commons official, Guido was informed Parliament has very recently come into agreement with the proprietor of the politicos’ haunt, and they are set to take it over once the restoration and renewal plans get going. Whilst the official was being very diplomatically sheepish about telling Guido whether the pub would stay as a drinking venue for pass-holders, he did note any change away from a public house would have to go through Westminster council – the next fight starts here…