Number 10 Wants CCHQ Moved Out of London

ConservativeHome are reporting No. 10 is looking to move CCHQ out of its current Westminster base of 4 Matthew Parker Street. The Downing Street plan is to move it to the north or the midlands – only running “a small office in London but maybe up by King’s Cross.” To clarify, we’re talking about CCHQ – not GCHQ as Adam Boulton thought…

CCHQ staff have not responded well to the news. Guido hears the immediate response from multiple staff within Matthew Parker Street was “I’m not moving out of f**king London.” Staff tell Guido the general response is “like wtf”…

In true Cummings style, ConHome were told the new central office should have “good train links, well placed in political terms”, as well as being “reasonably close to a university with good maths/physics departments” for a top-class data team. No one tell Carole…

UPDATE: Guido hears that Blue Collar Conservatives have been lobbying for a move similar to this behind the scenes, calling for a a personnel shakeup not just a displacement of the same London set. Last week Eddie Hughes made a public call for it…