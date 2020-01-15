Labour Leadership Outrage on All Sides

There’s anger from different wings of the Labour Party today as both antisemites and Momentum members accuse each other of stitch-ups preventing them from voting for candidates of their choice. Whatever happened to democratic socialism?…

In Momentum land, any premise of a voice of the membership has been thrown out of the window as they are asked to merely confirm their support for Rebecca Long-Bailey and Angela Rayner with a yes or no response – something described to the Independent by one member as ‘ludicrous’ and ‘a joke’, and a farce even Owen Jones and Paul Mason are blasting. Imagine how they’d have lobbied to run the next general election if Corbyn had won…

On the other hand, all five candidates are receiving abuse from antisemitic Labour Members who are outraged that they have all signed the British Board of Deputies’ reasonable pledges

The list of demands – which includes radical anti-Corbynite principles like ‘provide no platform for bigotry’ and ‘deliver anti-racism education’ – has been slammed by the usual suspects, including the Morning Star, and other far left Corbyn fans who have naturally pivoted the debate to one of Israeli foreign policy and said they don’t want an outside organisation interfering in the Labour Leadership election. That’s the kind of outward-facing attitude that’ll win them the next election…