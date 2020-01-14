Twitter Bitch Fight of the Week

Battle waged between female media giants this morning on Twitter as Julia Hartley-Brewer called out Kay Burley’s hypocrisy when Lisa Nandy pulled out of an interview on her show. Julia was surprised Nandy didn’t get the same treatment subjected to James Cleverly during the election.

Kay fired back with “‘she?’ Bless you” which exploded the whole conversation

As per usual, we’ll leave it up to Guido readers to decide who won this one…