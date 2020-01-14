Hypocritical Miliband Continues to Rack Up the Airmiles

Last April, Guido reported on Ed Miliband’s hypocrisy of constantly windbagging about the ‘climate emergency’ despite wracking up 19,000 air miles from his flights abroad, pumping out tonnes of carbon dioxide. Guido was similarly amused by Barry Gardiner’s tweet yesterday that referenced his “my plane back from the Climate Conference“…

It’s a new year now and therefore time to check back in with the king of podcasts to see how his climate crusade is going. Since our last check-in, he has flown to:

Athens, Greece (17-18 March 2019) – c.1500

Crete, Greece (7-12 July 2019) – c.1700

Canada – c.3300

South Africa – c.5600

Green Ed’s wracked up 12,000 air miles in 10 months – half the circumference of the globe. Unlike Greta who sailed across the sea and had team fly over to sail her boat, Ed’s being hypocritical without having to poo in a bucket…

When confronted with Guido’s last investigation, Ed said “I’m sure I could do more”.

Turns out Ed could do more – tonnes-worth of CO2 more…

Sources: “Reasons to Be Cheerful” podcast, register of interests.