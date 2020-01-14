Boris Appeals to the US to Strike a Trump Deal with Iran

In his big BBC Breakfast interview this morning, the Prime Minister said that the most important thing is to ensure Iran does not get its hands on a nuclear weapon.

“The problem with the JCPOA is basically from the American perspective it is a flawed agreement, it expires, plus it was negotiated by President Obama.” “If we’re going to get rid of it let’s replace it, let’s replace it with the Trump Deal.”

He called on Trump to work together with the UK to replace the JCPOA get the Trump Deal instead. In the jam packed interview the Boris said: