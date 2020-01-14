Boris Appeals to the US to Strike a Trump Deal with Iran
In his big BBC Breakfast interview this morning, the Prime Minister said that the most important thing is to ensure Iran does not get its hands on a nuclear weapon.
“The problem with the JCPOA is basically from the American perspective it is a flawed agreement, it expires, plus it was negotiated by President Obama.”
“If we’re going to get rid of it let’s replace it, let’s replace it with the Trump Deal.”
He called on Trump to work together with the UK to replace the JCPOA get the Trump Deal instead. In the jam packed interview the Boris said:
- Britain has played its role as a bridge between the US and Europe well over Iran.
- The Royal Family sort Megxit out much more easily without a running commentary from politicians.
- Brexit is one of my least favourite subjects. “We need to move on!”
- Free trade has done more to lift billions around the world from poverty than anything else
- Number 10 is working on a plan to crowdfund Big Ben Brexit Bongs
- It’s “epicly likely” that he will achieve a UK-EU FTA within eleven months of Brexit Day
- Social Care plan will be brought forward “this year”
- It’s not for Government to save companies that simply run into trouble
- [on Huawei] “if people oppose one brand or another, then they have to tell us what is the alternative.”
- The Russia report will be released in “weeks”
- He isn’t doing Veganuary “If you’re vegan, you can’t eat cheese. That’s just a crime.”