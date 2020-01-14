Bercow Rips Off Taxpayer with £12,000 Leaving Parties and £1,000 Taxi

We hoped we’d seen the last of Bercow-induced rage stories but just when you thought he was finally out of the public consciousness it has now been revealed he expensed a £1,000 taxi to Nottingham and his various leaving parties to the tune of £12,000 in his last few months. This is expenses scandal level…

The taxi journey, revealed thanks to a Daily Mail FoI, took Bercow from parliament to Nottingham Trent University, for a speech about how Parliament should respond to the ‘anti-politics age’. A good start would be not fleecing the taxpayer for your ego-induced jollies…

He also spent thousands on farewell tours, including:

£7,000 visit to the US (where he gave a speech encouraging MPs to block No Deal)

£3,696 retirement party for the Principle Clerk of the House

£3,187 retirement party for the Clerk of the House

£3,168 retirement party for the Speaker’s Chaplain

£2,376 retirement party for Commons ‘Invitations Secretary’

£1,400 dinner with presiding officers from Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland

£234 drinks bill for MPs

£118 Sky subscription

£74 Heathrow Express to Edinburgh festival

By contrast, when moving into speaker’s house last week, Sir Lindsay came down by train in standard class..