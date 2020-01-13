Labour’s CO2 Reductions Were Imaginary

Eco-lefties often criticise the big reductions in CO2 emissions as being imaginary, as they are ‘offshored’ through importing carbon-intensive goods rather than producing them here. However, new data shows that view to be wildly out of date…

Research from the Global Carbon Project shows that whilst the ‘offshoring emissions’ claim was true under the last Labour Government, since 2010 consumption-based CO2 has fallen by double digits as well. Eco-socialist attack lines are only undermining their preferred party…