Labour MPs Slam Party Hustings Locations

Labour had an appalling election night, only managing to cling onto some of their liberal heartlands in metropolitan cities like Liverpool, Manchester, Cardiff, and London. Naturally therefore with their desire to win back former heartlands, Labour’s NEC last night announced their leadership husting locations – namely: not a single one in Yorkshire or the North West…
Immediately Labour MPs reacted with outrage. If there aren’t hustings in the areas they lost, how will they be able to criticise the electorate there for voting the wrong way?
Now frontrunner Keir Starmer has written to the NEC asking them to reconsider. Not a great look for their period of reflection…