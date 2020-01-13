Labour MPs Slam Party Hustings Locations

Labour had an appalling election night, only managing to cling onto some of their liberal heartlands in metropolitan cities like Liverpool, Manchester, Cardiff, and London. Naturally therefore with their desire to win back former heartlands, Labour’s NEC last night announced their leadership husting locations – namely: not a single one in Yorkshire or the North West…

Liverpool , 18th January

, 18th January Durham , 25th January

, 25th January Bristol , 1st February

, 1st February Cardiff, 2nd February

2nd February Birmingham , 9th February

, 9th February Glasgow , 15th February

, 15th February London, 16th February

Immediately Labour MPs reacted with outrage. If there aren’t hustings in the areas they lost, how will they be able to criticise the electorate there for voting the wrong way?

Now frontrunner Keir Starmer has written to the NEC asking them to reconsider. Not a great look for their period of reflection…