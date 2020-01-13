Labour Leadership Race: One Hour Left, Butler and Allin-Khan Through

With only one hour left for Labour leadership candidates to make it over the threshold, 75% of MPs have declared for the leadership and deputy leadership races, pushing both Dawn Butler and Rosena Allin-Khan over the line. Burgon, Lewis and Thornberry are still struggling…

See the full list below:

UPDATE: 13:51 – Clive Lewis pulls out.

UPDATE: 14:18 Richard Burgon has made it through.

UPDATE: 14:21 Emily Thornberry secures enough nominations. Guido hears she’d been sat on a stool in the doorway of a room just around the corner from the PLP to ambush any Labour MPs going to vote. Sounds like it worked…