The ballots have closed and we now know the full list of Labour Leadership contenders through to the next round, namely:

Keir Starmer – 89

Rebecca Long-Bailey – 33

Lisa Nandy – 31

Jess Phillips – 23

Emily Thornberry – 23

The candidates going through for deputy leadership are:

Angela Rayner – 88

Ian Murray – 34

Dawn Butler – 29

Rosena Allin Khan – 23

Richard Burgon – 22

So many candidates, so little talent…

Read the full lists here: