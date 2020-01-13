Jess Phillips Grew Up Wanting to be ‘World Queen’

There are many unexpected friendships and bedfellows amongst MPs, however a new unpredicted pairing has come about owing to their mutual desires to rule the world. Boris Johnson and Jess Phillips…

Speaking in a Sunday Times interview, Jess spoke of her upbringing by “rabid feminists” who told her there was nothing girls could do that boys couldn’t, leading to her declaring she wanted to be World Queen. Rachel Johnson has constantly brought up her anecdote of a young Boris declaring his desire to be World King. Turns out the next election could be about a bit more than just the future of the UK…