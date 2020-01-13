Committee Chairmanship Battle Lines Drawn

A new Parliamentary term means new Select Committee Chair elections, and the races are already hotting up. Two of the more interesting battles are shaping up to be the Health and Social Care Committee, vacated by Sarah Wollaston, and the Transport Committee, which switches from Labour to Tory due to the size of the Government’s stonking majority. The formerly Lib Dem Science and Technology Committee is turning Blue too…

On the Health Committee, Guido hears that Jeremy Hunt is angling for the top job, but is facing a strong challenge from Dr Dan Poulter who has been sounding out colleagues about standing for the role.

Guido understands that former Transport Minister Robert Goodwill will be standing for the newly Tory role of Transport Committee Chairman, against Tory wet Huw Merriman.

Crispin Blunt is also staging a re-match against Tom Tugendhat who beat Blunt to take the role in 2017.

With every Government bill almost guaranteed to pass, Committee Chair races are set to become the biggest source of scrutiny…