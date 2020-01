Guido understands that Andy Parsons is joining Number 10 as a full-time special adviser. His role will focus on events, visits, and strategic council. Parsons’ new role will have a particular focus on modernising Downing Street’s digital and video output. Famous for, among other things, capturing Boris’ reaction to the exit poll, Number 10 will not be unfamiliar turf to him, having worked under David Cameron in 2010…

