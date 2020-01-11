Saturday 7-Up
This week 237,193 visitors visited 804,819 times viewing 1,290,664 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
Gervais Tells Left-Wing Celebrities to Stop Preaching
Tory MPs Refuse to Stop Cheering Thatcher
Phillips Could Campaign to Rejoin EU
MEPs Offered Massively Subsidised Goodies by EU
Labour Leadership: Who’s Backing Who?
Lib Dem’s 2020 ‘Reshuffle’ in Full
Tory MP Invites Meghan to Stoke for a Sausage Roll After Piers Morgan Rant
You’re either in front of Guido, or behind…
mdi-tag-outline
Saturday Seven Up
mdi-timer
January 11th 2020 @ 7:00 am
mdi-share-variant
mdi-twitter
mdi-facebook
mdi-whatsapp
mdi-telegram
mdi-email
mdi-printer
Home Page
Next Story
Comments are closed
Comments are closed