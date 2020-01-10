Tory MP Invites Meghan to Stoke for a Sausage Roll After Piers Morgan Rant

The new MP for Stoke-on-Trent North, Jonathan Gullis, has jumped upon Piers Morgan’s comments about Meghan Markle’s apparent reluctance to engage in Royal duties, with an offer surely too good to turn down. In a Daily Mail column yesterday, Piers Morgan had written that:

“Meghan wants to live the life of an A-list star off the back of her new royal fame, cherry-picking all the good stuff like luxury tours, movie premieres, charity galas and Hollywood parties. But she doesn’t want to get her hands dirty opening a community hall on a wet Wednesday in Stoke-on-Trent. That’s for the little royal people, not a superstar princess like her.”

Sensing an opportunity for his constituency that was too good to miss, Gullis tweeted that Meghan was more than welcome to visit.

If the Duchess of Sussex ever wishes to visit, open up a community hall or get sausage roll from @WrightsFoodGrp in Stoke-on-Trent North, Kidsgrove and Talke (on a wet or dry day) please do visit. cc: @piersmorgan https://t.co/hNPZUVPwhH — Jonathan Gullis MP (@JEGullis) January 10, 2020

When asked if the offer was serious, Gullis told Guido that “the Duchess of Sussex would also be most welcome to come visit the Mothertown of Burslem, have a tour of Chatterley Whitfield or open Kidsgrove Sports Centre once we reopen it next summer.” Go on Meghan, prove Piers wrong…