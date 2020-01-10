Tory MP Invites Meghan to Stoke for a Sausage Roll After Piers Morgan Rant

The new MP for Stoke-on-Trent North, Jonathan Gullis, has jumped upon Piers Morgan’s comments about Meghan Markle’s apparent reluctance to engage in Royal duties, with an offer surely too good to turn down. In a Daily Mail column yesterday, Piers Morgan had written that:

“Meghan wants to live the life of an A-list star off the back of her new royal fame, cherry-picking all the good stuff like luxury tours, movie premieres, charity galas and Hollywood parties.

But she doesn’t want to get her hands dirty opening a community hall on a wet Wednesday in Stoke-on-Trent. That’s for the little royal people, not a superstar princess like her.”

Sensing an opportunity for his constituency that was too good to miss, Gullis tweeted that Meghan was more than welcome to visit.

When asked if the offer was serious, Gullis told Guido that “the Duchess of Sussex would also be most welcome to come visit the Mothertown of Burslem, have a tour of Chatterley Whitfield or open Kidsgrove Sports Centre once we reopen it next summer.” Go on Meghan, prove Piers wrong…

January 10, 2020 at 5:00 pm

Quote of the Day

Jonathan Powell, Blair’s former chief of staff, on Cummings…

“One prediction I think I am fairly safe in making for this year is that Boris Johnson will survive this year politically, but I don’t believe Dominic Cummings will. When you put yourself front and centre and make yourself public in this way you do end up like Rasputin in the River Neva in chains. That’s what happens. You become the target. Maybe he wants to. He says he doesn’t want to stay there long. I don’t think he will be staying there long. I hope his disappearance doesn’t stop reform, because that reform is needed. Both in the civil service and goodness knows in public services more generally and the way that spending is allocated across the country. So I hope that he isn’t a victim in his public dance with death.”

