Scottish Tory Leadership Dirty Tricks?

A scandal is brewing north of the border as an internal Tory email has found its way into the pages of the Daily Record. The shocking content? That a Tory leadership contender praised the most successful Tory leader since the war…

The most curious thing about the incredibly weak attack piece is that it comes just days after rank-outsider Michelle Ballantyne sought inclusion on the ballot for the Scottish Tory leadership to force the acting (and unelected) leader Jackson Carlaw to be put through his paces by the membership.