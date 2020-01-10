Scottish Tory Leadership Dirty Tricks?

A scandal is brewing north of the border as an internal Tory email has found its way into the pages of the Daily Record. The shocking content? That a Tory leadership contender praised the most successful Tory leader since the war…

The most curious thing about the incredibly weak attack piece is that it comes just days after rank-outsider Michelle Ballantyne sought inclusion on the ballot for the Scottish Tory leadership to force the acting (and unelected) leader Jackson Carlaw to be put through his paces by the membership.

The internal message, from 9 months ago and privately circulated to Tory MSPs, has been mysteriously obtained by the left-wing press. Clearly those pesky Russian hackers
Tags:
People: /
January 10, 2020 at 2:45 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 020 7193 4041
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Jonathan Powell, Blair’s former chief of staff, on Cummings…

“One prediction I think I am fairly safe in making for this year is that Boris Johnson will survive this year politically, but I don’t believe Dominic Cummings will. When you put yourself front and centre and make yourself public in this way you do end up like Rasputin in the River Neva in chains. That’s what happens. You become the target. Maybe he wants to. He says he doesn’t want to stay there long. I don’t think he will be staying there long. I hope his disappearance doesn’t stop reform, because that reform is needed. Both in the civil service and goodness knows in public services more generally and the way that spending is allocated across the country. So I hope that he isn’t a victim in his public dance with death.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
WHY BUZZFEED LOSES MONEY WHY BUZZFEED LOSES MONEY