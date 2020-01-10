Labour MP Hired Anti-IHRA Chris Williamson Fan Despite Being Informed of Staffer’s Views

Many voters in Sheffield Hallam were praying their new MP would be a marked improvement on the last, unfortunately it seems not. If Labour thought their defeat in the election would mark an end to their antisemitism scandal, they’re going to be disappointed…

The new MP for one of Labour’s poshest seats, Olivia Blake, has appointed Sam Browse as her senior parliamentary assistant in Westminster (due to start in February). Not only was Sam deeply critical of Labour adopting the IHRA example of Antisemitism, he was a fervent supporter of Chris Williamson, having supported him long after his expulsion from the Labour Party over antisemitism, calling him a “hero” and attending his rallies – one of which Williamson applauded his contribution, making Browse ‘swoon’.

There are hundreds of staffers, and MPs can’t be expected to do in-depth research on their employee’s political views, Guido would have thought that Olivia would be grateful to receive a week ago a comprehensive dossier from concerned individuals in the know, about her prospective employee’s extreme views. Sam promptly locked his Twitter account and days later his boss proudly posted a photo with her new team – Browse prominently included. Would the new Sheffield Hallam MP be so tolerant of a pro-Tommy Robinson, Islamaphobic hire?…