Cleverly’s Massive Clock Re-Erected

One of the immediate changes Cummings brought in was putting up Vote Leave style countdown timers in Downing Street and CCHQ to note the days, hours, minutes, and seconds until the UK leaves the EU. Given the failure to Brexit on October 31st however, CCHQ tried to avoid an embarrassing climb down of having to re-set the clock. The No. 10 press office simply erased their whiteboard countdown altogether and replaced it with a smiley face…

Eventually, the Tories rebranded it to ‘Time since we should have left the EU if Labour, Lib Dems and the SNP hadn’t blocked Brexit’. The original clock is now back just in time, with 21 days to go. Let’s hope for no more countdown clock-ups…