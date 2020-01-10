BBC News Tech Cock Up Magnificently Handled

BBC Afternoon Live presenter Martine Croxall managed to smoothly work her way out of a tricky tech situation in the two o’clock headlines. Well worth a watch…

Hat-tip: Julian Druker
People:
January 10, 2020 at 2:13 pm

Media News List



Tip offs: 020 7193 4041
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Former Channel 4 Chairman Luke Johnson…

“Channel 4 has run its course as a public corporation. Its behaviour during the election was self-destructive, and its news presenters’ partisan abuse of politicians has brought it into disrepute.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
WHY BUZZFEED LOSES MONEY WHY BUZZFEED LOSES MONEY