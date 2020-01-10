BBC News Tech Cock Up Magnificently Handled

BBC Afternoon Live presenter Martine Croxall managed to smoothly work her way out of a tricky tech situation in the two o’clock headlines. Well worth a watch…
Megan and Harry’s Whirlwind Advanture | Comment Central
UK-EU FTA Will Be Done in 11 Months | Telegraph
Harry and Meghan’s Embarrassing Predicament | Douglas Murray
Blue Collar Conservatism Unlocks Prosperity | Ben Bradley
Harry and Meghan: Royal Hypocrites | The Atlantic
No Such Thing as a Free Lunch, Megan and Harry | FMC
Who’s In Charge of Big Ben’s Bonging? | Hansard Society
Forget Trump., Boris Might Be Britain’s Shinzo Abe | CapX
Momentum’s Endorsement Has Risks | Sabrina Huck
Brexit Passes Without Single Labour Vote in Favour | LabourList
We Need Tougher Sentences | Shaun Bailey
Lewis: Labour Must Not Oppose Indy Ref | The National
UK-EU FTA Will Be Done in 11 Months | Telegraph
Harry and Meghan’s Embarrassing Predicament | Douglas Murray
Blue Collar Conservatism Unlocks Prosperity | Ben Bradley
Harry and Meghan: Royal Hypocrites | The Atlantic
No Such Thing as a Free Lunch, Megan and Harry | FMC
Who’s In Charge of Big Ben’s Bonging? | Hansard Society
Forget Trump., Boris Might Be Britain’s Shinzo Abe | CapX
Momentum’s Endorsement Has Risks | Sabrina Huck
Brexit Passes Without Single Labour Vote in Favour | LabourList
We Need Tougher Sentences | Shaun Bailey
Lewis: Labour Must Not Oppose Indy Ref | The National