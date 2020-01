Harry and Megan may not be the most popular people this side of the Atlantic at the moment, but the sixth in line to the throne prince can take solace in his popularity in his new home-from-home, Canada.

A recent poll found that 61% of Canadians want the Duke to become their new Governor-General. Interestingly, younger Canadians, in particular, are more enthusiastic than older generations. What is it about Canadians that draws them to superficial, woke, quasi-celebrity political figures?