Thornberry Gives Corbyn 0/10 for Election Performance

What mark would Labour leadership ⁦hopeful ⁦@EmilyThornberry⁩ give Jeremy Corbyn? Clue – it’s not very high..! pic.twitter.com/3RANhr4I2P — Mollie Malone (@Mollie_Malone1) January 9, 2020

Struggling Labour leadership candidate Emily Thornberry is the latest to rate her current leader out of ten. Following Rebecca Long_Bailey’s 10/10 and Clive Lewis’ 6/10, Lady Nugee has taken on the Blairite mantle of saying all things to all people. In quick succession, she gives Corbyn a 2/10, 10/10, and finally 0/10 on tackling Antisemitism, enthusing the party, and winning elections respectively. That’s one way to attempt to appeal to both sides of her divided party…