Labour Leadership Backers: Half Way There

Guido’s rolling spreadsheet of Labour leadership backers, which unlike Labour’s official list includes those MPs and MEPs backing but not publically nominated, has now hit 50% of the PLP declaring support for the deputy leadership race, and 45% for the main battle.

According to the list, both Angela Rayner and Ian Murray have the requisite nominations to make it through, with Burgon still lagging. Long-Bailey is now just two MPs away from passing the post, with Nandy and Phillips doing surprisingly strongly also; however, Starmer is way out ahead with 42 supporters. Will Long-Bailey make it by the end of the week?

Keep up to date with the backers below:

