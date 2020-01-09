Labour Leadership Backers: Half Way There

Guido’s rolling spreadsheet of Labour leadership backers, which unlike Labour’s official list includes those MPs and MEPs backing but not publically nominated, has now hit 50% of the PLP declaring support for the deputy leadership race, and 45% for the main battle.

According to the list, both Angela Rayner and Ian Murray have the requisite nominations to make it through, with Burgon still lagging. Long-Bailey is now just two MPs away from passing the post, with Nandy and Phillips doing surprisingly strongly also; however, Starmer is way out ahead with 42 supporters. Will Long-Bailey make it by the end of the week?

Keep up to date with the backers below:

Send team@order-order.com any updates…

Tags:
January 9, 2020 at 4:47 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 020 7193 4041
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Speaking at the deputy leadership hustings, Labour’s sole Scottish MP, Ian Murray called himself

“the cockroach who survived Labour’s nuclear holocaust”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
WHY BUZZFEED LOSES MONEY WHY BUZZFEED LOSES MONEY