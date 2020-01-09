Jenrick Denies Launching Towns Initiative in a City

Robert Jenrick’s ‘Town of the Year’ contest launch did not go to plan yesterday after the MHCLG Minister briefed the press that he would be “kicking off his countrywide town tour in Wolverhampton”. Which is a city.

Jenrick explained on Sky that millions of pounds of his misleadingly named £3.6 billion ‘Towns Fund’ is, in fact, going to cities like Wolverhampton. He did, however, clarify that his new ‘Town of the Year Competition’ was not going to be awarded to a city…

This isn’t the first time that Jenrick, who was born and raised in the city, has demoted it. In November he called it “a town I’ve known for almost forty years.” Sadly for Jenrick, for twenty of those “almost forty” years, the City of Wolverhampton has enjoyed City status…