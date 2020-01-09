Gardiner Might Stand for Leader

Lewis Goodall was delighted to break his exclusive last night that there may be an unexpected seventh entrant to the Labour leadership contest – Barry Gardiner. If he does enter, he’ll remarkably find himself behind even Lady Nugee

Around an hour later, Kevin Schofield managed to get in contact with Barry, and confirm that he is “clueless” (not generally, somehow about this supposed run for Labour Leader) and is currently in the Middle East at a climate change conference in Abu Dhabi.


Scrambling to stand up his story, Goodall eventually ascertained that Gardiner is weighing up a leadership bid, though Len McCluskey says it’s ‘utter nonsense” that he’s backing Barry as originally claimed. The Shadow International Trade Secretary confirmed he is weighing up his options in running against Corbyn’s presumed successor, arguing he “isn’t convinced Rebecca Long Bailey can win”. The farce is completely typical of Gardiner, showing ankle after the PLP hustings, wounding Becky, somehow getting support from Corbynista outriders despite having supported the Iraq war. LOLabour…

Quote of the Day

Speaking at the deputy leadership hustings, Labour’s sole Scottish MP, Ian Murray called himself

“the cockroach who survived Labour’s nuclear holocaust”

