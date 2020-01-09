Everyone Keeps Laughing at Barry Gardiner

Barry Gardiner’s leadership scoping doesn’t appear to be going particularly well, if today’s public reactions are anything to go by. Both the Kay Burley Show this morning and Politics Live this afternoon descended into fits of giggles when discussing the Shadow Trade Secretary. What is it about Barry that’s just so funny?
