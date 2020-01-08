UNISON Declares Support for Starmer

UNISON, who claim to be the UK’s largest union, have announced they are endorsing Keir Starmer for the Labour leadership.

Read their statement in full:

UNISON — the UK’s largest union — has today (Wednesday) decided to back Keir Starmer to become the next leader of the Labour Party.

The decision was taken by the union’s Labour Link committee, which is made up of working people from across the country and from all walks of life. All are members of the Labour Party.

Commenting on the decision, UNISON general secretary Dave Prentis said:

“This is a pivotal time for Labour. We believe — if elected by the membership — Keir Starmer would be a leader to bring the party together and win back the trust of the thousands of voters who deserted Labour last month.

“Unions created the Labour Party to give working people a voice in Westminster. But it can only achieve for them, their families, their communities and the country’s public services when in government.

“Keir has a clear vision to get Labour back to the winning ways of the past. He is best placed to take on Boris Johnson, hold his government to account and ensure Labour can return to power and once more change working people’s lives for the better.”

Vice chair of UNISON’s Labour Link Committee Linda Hobson said:

“Under Keir Starmer’s leadership Labour could move forward and learn the lessons from — and understand the reasons for — the party’s terrible defeat last month.

“With Keir, Labour could also move the country on from Brexit and start to heal the painful divisions created by the referendum.”