Seumas Quoting Trump

Guido just had a chance to interrogate Seumas as to how long he was posing a security risk without his pass yesterday. Seumas merely responded “here is my pass, I am wearing my pass” and held it up to the huddle of hacks gathered round him after PMQs. Guido pressed and asked how many hours was he without it yesterday and only responded “no comment”. The exchange ended by Seumas saying “in the words of President Trump, all is well.” Guido thought he detected a slight odor…

