Sadiq supporters have been spinning an anti-Rory Stewart story this morning, all to do with a Church called ‘SPAC Nation’ and its supposed exploitation of young people. Sadiq backing London Labour MP Steve Reed was on the Victoria Derbyshire Show today with the story, and sharing posts attacking mayoral candidate Rory Stewart for associating with SPAC Nation.



Sadly for Steve Reed the picture above shows the Mayor himself has associated with SPAC Nation. Oops!