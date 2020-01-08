MPs Will Be Sloping Off to Davos After All

It’s not just Sajid Javid who will be breaking Number 10’s ‘no sloping off to Davos’ rule this year. Multiple MPs will be jetting off to those glistening Swiss slopes for the annual ‘Parliamentary Ski Week’, three weeks after the World Economic Forum summit in the same alpine town. With great powder, comes great responsibility…

Tory MP Henry Smith has advertised the trip by email to Parliamentary skiers, who, if they attend the February jaunt, will receive free of charge:

Seven days Ski passess for themselves and their partners

Ski instructors

Welcome drinks

Get together with the Mayor of Davos

a ‘Thursday surprise Dinner’

a Friday ‘get together’

Prize giving at the end of the trip

In addition, Ski passes for kids will be 50% off. The subsidised and free goodies amount to thousands of pounds for each MP. Will taxpayers après-ciate forking out for their holiday?…