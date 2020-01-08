MPs Stage Fight Against Parliamentary Staff’s Library Takeover

Sir Edward Leigh is leading a charge of MPs against parliamentary authorities over the seizure of Library rooms C and D for parliamentary office space. Guido noted disquiet from MPs over the move last year which is coming as the Norman Shaw North office building effectively shuts down for renovation in six months’ time.

In a letter to Speaker Lindsay Hoyle, Sir Edward has appealed to protect the ‘rich cultural heritage’ of the Library rooms and keep them for MPs. Expect more fuss in the run up to the change…

Read the letter in full below: