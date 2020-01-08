Long-Bailey’s Multi-Millionaire Other Half of the Story

Long-Bailey has been campaigning on her ‘ordinary, working class’ background for a while, having previously emphasised: “she was born to the roar of the Stratford end”. Guido pointed out this was impossible given Manchester United were playing an away day 75 miles-away the day Beccy was born…

She is keen to convince activists of her proletarian credibility, tweeting out this week:

“I’m not your typical politician. I’m not a millionaire or a landlord, and I didn’t go to a posh school. Instead, I’m a lifelong socialist.”

While individually she may not be a millionaire, she is married to Steven Bailey, a director of Barrettine Holdings. The Bailey family are the majority shareholders of the highly profitable chemical manufacturer which turned over £22 million last year, with the Bailey’s shares worth millions. Over the last few years the firm has also paid out millions in dividends to the shareholders.  As with Lady Nugee, claiming you’re not rich, your husband is, isn’t the persuasive argument they think it is…

