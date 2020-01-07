RLB Launches Campaign Facing Both Ways

Corbynista favourite Rebecca Long-Bailey kicked off her leadership pitch this morning as two different candidates. The first RLB, writing for the left-wing Tribune Magazine made no mention of anti-Semitism, heaping praise on Jeremy Corbyn and his agenda. The second RLB appeared on the Today Programme and pitched to the BBC audience, supporting the use of nuclear weapons, admitting the problem of anti-Semitism, saying the party got it wrong on Brexit.

This second, public facing RLB came as a surprise to those who have been following her career. The now pro-nuke candidate once praised pro-CND literature. The now concerned with anti-Semitism candidate did not deny voting against the adoption of the IHRA definition. The now pro-Leave candidate had said she had “been on a journey” and favoured a second referendum. Will the Corbynistas forgive her two-faced flip flopping..?