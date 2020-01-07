MEPs Offered Massively Subsidised Goodies by EU

Brexit Party MEP Martin Daubney has revealed that every member of the European Parliament is given a duty-free catalogue of goodies to buy at massively cheaper prices than the people they represent. The brochure includes the offer of 200 cigarettes for just £7, and fizz for only £4. This is, of course, on top of the €105,092 salary and fixed receipt-free ‘expenses’ allowance…

Just 24 days until Brits finally leave this circus…

January 7, 2020 at 1:21 pm

