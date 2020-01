Following their defeat that saw numerous shadow cabinet ministers lose their seats, Corbyn has just completed what is likely to be his last reshuffle as Labour leader. Read the changes in full below:

Tracy Brabin replaces Tom Watson as Shadow Culture Secretary

Rachael Maskell replaces Laura Pidcock as Shadow Employment Rights Secretary

Luke Pollard replaces Rachel Maskell as Shadow Environment Secretary

Tan Dhesi appointed Corbyn’s PPS

