Elphicke Initiates Court Proceedings Against Sunday Times

Former Dover MP Charlie Elphicke has initiated court proceedings against the Sunday Times over articles they published around April 2018, launching a libel case against the paper over the stories of alleged sex crimes that caused him to lose the whip, and ultimately losing his seat. Elphicke claims the words the Sunday Times used implied he was guilty of rape…

The full case, which can be read here, was initiated back in December, no one picked up on it now Elphicke has lost prominence along with his MP status. It will be costly either way…