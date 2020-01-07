38 Degrees to End Mass-MP Emails

An overwhelming sigh of relief is being heard in Westminster today from MPs and their staffers alike, as campaign website 38 Degrees has informed offices they are ending their identikit mass email-campaigns from constituents. One senior aide hopes the move “blanket reduces the amount of people who can be bothered to send”…

Currently, people just have to enter their name, email and postcode, and often without knowing it, a campaign email is sent to their MPs. They receive hundreds of them a week and clog up their intrays…

38 Degrees have finally acknowledged the frustrations and will no longer encourage constituents to “send generic template emails to their MPs. Instead, people who take action with 38 Degrees will tell you, in their own words, why they care about the issues that affect them, and what they’d like you as their MP to do about it.” Will help MPs get to the pub even earlier from now on…