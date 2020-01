Angela Rayner has given some insight to the situation of her flatmate, and much-touted continuity Corbyn favourite, Rebecca Long-Bailey. Despite being the subject of fevered speculation, and attracting the coveted backing of Labour left intellectual powerhouse Richard Burgon, Long-Bailey has yet to decide to stand.

Rayner told Sky News this afternoon that “If [Long Bailey] decides to stand she’ll get my support.” Perhaps Lavery will end up being the hard left’s candidate after all…