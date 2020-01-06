No. 10 Refuse to Deny Official Brexit Celebration Plans

Whilst today’s Downing Street press briefing consisted mostly of questions over Iran, one brave hack decided to break away and ask whether Number 10 was going to support Brexiteer MPs’ Brexit Bill amendment for Big Ben to bong at 11pm on the 31st to symbolise finally Brexiting.

The PM’s spokesperson not only didn’t deny supporting the bong amendment, he went even further, refusing to deny No. 10 weren’t planning wider official celebrations. Unfortunately for Boris, he’ll have to race Nigel to book Parliament Square…