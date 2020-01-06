Lord Saatchi Retires as CPS Chair

There’s big churn over at the CPS, where Lord Saatchi has been replaced as Chairman after 10 years by former Tory Party treasurer and City grandee, Michael Spencer. As a highly influential think tank amongst Tory MPs, it’s a powerful role…

Robyn Staveley, formerly of Help for Heroes and the Tory’s election campaign, has also joined the think tank as their new head of comms, replacing Emma Barr who left to join the Government as a SpAd. Overall there’s less post-election churn of wonks than usual, because Boris’ purge cleared them all out back in August…