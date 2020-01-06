Lobby Settle into New Venue

First day back at school for the Westminster press pack meant a new classroom. Namely, the changes brought in by Dominic Cummings in the so-called ‘war’ between No. 10 and the Lobby, which saw the Downing Street briefing session moved from the usual venue into the heart of Downing Street. Downing Street’s estimation of the Lobby was clear to see from the way they had about a dozen staffers guide them up one flight of stairs to the room…

The new venue, inside No. 9 Downing Street’s old Privy Council courtroom, which was once used by DExEU in its early days. The PM’s team sat at the front, with the Lobby in neat, silent rows. The atmosphere is very different…

Cummings was also in attendance, standing at the back and joking to one member of the press he was “just here to see the new regime”. He left after about 20 minutes and unfortunately missed the PM’s spokesperson avoiding an answer when asked whether the PM is looking forward to Downing Street being staffed by losers and misfits.

Despite the initial fears of the Lobby, phones weren’t confiscated, with very minimal security in trying to get into the street. Lobby hacks will get used to the new regime…

