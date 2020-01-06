Labour NEC Decide Leadership Election Rules

Details are just now emerging from Labour’s NEC meeting setting the rules for the leadership election. It has reportedly been decided registered supporters will be able to sign up to vote in the contest, but only over a 48-hour window, expected to be between 14 and 16 January; however they will have to pay £25 for the privilege, as in 2016, not the infamous £3 supporters of 2015.

The NEC is also discussing a deadline of 20 January for new members being able to join the party and vote in the contest.

Bizarrely it has also emerged one individual deciding the rules is none other than Keith Vaz, who turned up as a BAME NEC representative claiming that if Labour excluded him it would be tantamount to bullying and abuse.

Developing…

UPDATE: Election will formally begin tomorrow (January 7th)

UPDATE II: Ballot to close April 2nd, results April 4th

UPDATE III: The full timetable is as follows: