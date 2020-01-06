Gervais Tells Left-Wing Celebrities to Stop Preaching

In his final Golden Globe hosting gig, Gervais returned to form, shocking celebrities. His final line was a plea to left-wing actors not to use their acceptance speech to make a political statement. Not that the luvvies took much notice…

Turns out Gervais was pretty spot on when saying “Nobody cares about your views on politics or culture”. As YouGov reveals, only 9% of the public reckon celebrities should get involved in politics:

You’d think celebrities would stop embarrassing themselves given they’re constantly proving themselves to be on the losing side of every vote…

You can watch the hilarious speech in full here: