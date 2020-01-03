Vegan Tribunal Won With Condoms

In spite of a potentially impending world war, one of the biggest stories of the day has been the employment tribunal victory by an ethical vegan who argued his views are a philosophical belief akin to religion. There have been a lot of raised eyebrows, however the ruling isn’t binding on future tribunals…

There’s more than meats the eye with the case, as slipped into the trial bundle is an interesting piece of hard evidence crucial to the result

Always make sure your meat is wrapped when around vegans…

The Countryside Alliance commented “It should go without saying that no one should be discriminated against based on their preferred dietary or ethical choices. We would expect ethical carnivores to equally have their way of life protected under law from discrimination.” Although they didn’t pick up on the irony a vegan buying a product for the purpose of allowing living organisms to die without purpose…