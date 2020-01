Layla Moran last night announced she is now dating former Lib Dem head of press Rosy Cobb. Guido revealed last month that Cobb was suspended from the party after forging a back-dated email as part of a plot to suppress a story about selling voter data to the Remain campaign.

In an announcement to PinkNews and MailOnline, Moran announced she now identifies as a pansexual which means she now hits on all genders, not just men. This must have come as a bit of a slap in the fact for her ex…