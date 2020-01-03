Labour Leadership Contenders React to Soleimani Killing

The killing of Soleimani has provided the first opportunity for Labour leadership contenders to set out their stall, and Labourites paying close attention. See their reactions here as they come in…

Starmer

This is an extremely serious situation. There’s a clear danger of further violence and escalation in the Middle East. We need to engage, not isolate Iran. All sides need to de-escalate tensions and prevent further conflict. https://t.co/ro2bJpk7jl — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) January 3, 2020

RLB

With this assassination, President Trump is pushing us to the brink of another disastrous war that would cost countless lives, further destabilise the region and make us all less safe. Our government should help de-escalate tensions, and we must resist any rush to war. — Rebecca Long-Bailey (@RLong_Bailey) January 3, 2020

Phillips

Awaiting…

Cooper

Awaiting…

Clive Lewis

I shed no tears for Soleimani, he was a cruel man who unleashed suffering for many. But violence begets violence, especially without a thought out military strategy. I know this from my time in Afghanistan. The UK must now lead in being a broker for peace. — Clive Lewis MP (@labourlewis) January 3, 2020

Thornberry

For two years, I’ve warned about Trump’s reckless lurch towards war with Iran. Last night’s attack takes us even closer to the brink. Those of us who marched against the Iraq War must be ready to march again, and ensure we are not dragged into this morass: https://t.co/94mbTIdPYP — Emily Thornberry (@EmilyThornberry) January 3, 2020

Nandy

This is a very dangerous moment. 17 years after the catastrophic decision to go to war in Iraq violence still rages every day. World leaders must stand up to Trump. The last thing we need is another all out war. https://t.co/dB04Zpx3Qf — Lisa Nandy (@lisanandy) January 3, 2020

Lavery

Awaiting…

Oh and here’s a response from the current leader…