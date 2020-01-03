Labour Leadership Contenders React to Soleimani Killing

The killing of Soleimani has provided the first opportunity for Labour leadership contenders to set out their stall, and Labourites paying close attention. See their reactions here as they come in…
Starmer
This is an extremely serious situation. There’s a clear danger of further violence and escalation in the Middle East. We need to engage, not isolate Iran. All sides need to de-escalate tensions and prevent further conflict. https://t.co/ro2bJpk7jl
— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) January 3, 2020
RLB
With this assassination, President Trump is pushing us to the brink of another disastrous war that would cost countless lives, further destabilise the region and make us all less safe.
Our government should help de-escalate tensions, and we must resist any rush to war.
— Rebecca Long-Bailey (@RLong_Bailey) January 3, 2020
Phillips
Awaiting…
Cooper
Awaiting…
Clive Lewis
I shed no tears for Soleimani, he was a cruel man who unleashed suffering for many. But violence begets violence, especially without a thought out military strategy. I know this from my time in Afghanistan. The UK must now lead in being a broker for peace.
— Clive Lewis MP (@labourlewis) January 3, 2020
Thornberry
For two years, I’ve warned about Trump’s reckless lurch towards war with Iran. Last night’s attack takes us even closer to the brink. Those of us who marched against the Iraq War must be ready to march again, and ensure we are not dragged into this morass: https://t.co/94mbTIdPYP
— Emily Thornberry (@EmilyThornberry) January 3, 2020
Nandy
This is a very dangerous moment. 17 years after the catastrophic decision to go to war in Iraq violence still rages every day. World leaders must stand up to Trump. The last thing we need is another all out war. https://t.co/dB04Zpx3Qf
— Lisa Nandy (@lisanandy) January 3, 2020
Lavery
Awaiting…
Oh and here’s a response from the current leader…
“The US assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani is an extremely serious and dangerous escalation of conflict in the Middle East with global significance.
“The UK government should urge restraint on the part of both Iran and the US, and stand up to the belligerent actions and rhetoric coming from the United States.
“All countries in the region and beyond should seek to ratchet down the tensions to avoid deepening conflict, which can only bring further misery to the region, 17 years on from the disastrous invasion of Iraq.”