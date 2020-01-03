Corbynites Defend Suleimani; Creasy Calls for Recall of Parliament

The killing of Iran’s Quds Force Commander, Qassem Soleimani by a Trump-authorised drone strike has provided stark and shocking news for everyone to wake up this morning. Shed no tears…

Soleimani, according the Guardian, can be held partly-to-significantly responsible for:

The rise of Hezbollah

Iran’s propping up of Assad

The ascendancy of Shia militias in Iraq

The unspeakable torture of thousands of Iranians

Plus the deaths of hundreds of British and allied soldiers

And naturally, Corbynites have come out to condemn his killing. Continuing their stellar foreign policy record…

There is a real risk of Trump engaging in a war with Iran that would be even worse than that on Iraq.

We need an international movement against war and for peace. In increasingly dangerous times, it’s vital our Party plays its role in that movement. pic.twitter.com/OMnHwTPEQ7 — Richard Burgon MP (@RichardBurgon) January 3, 2020

Was he playing golf as he did it?

Does he even know who Soleimani is? Remember when he confused the Quds Force with the Kurds? https://t.co/9oxqrVvTu2 https://t.co/dI8FW6vcPy

— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 3, 2020

Mason even suggests Trump is somehow using this as a way to cancel the 2020 Presidential election. Something he can’t do…

The US is so viscerally evil. — Tom Jordan 🌹🚩 (@THRJordan) January 3, 2020

Just for clarity, the assassination of #QasemSoleimani ordered by Trump yesterday, is an intriguing one.

Soleimani fought: *Saddam Hussein

*ISIS

*Backed Bashir

*Backed Kurds in Northern Iraq This of course has nothing to do with oil…OK. — Duncake Poundcan (@duncanpoundcake) January 3, 2020

RIP Quassem Soleimani 🇮🇷 — Labour forever (@forever_labour) January 3, 2020

So far the most prominent non-insane response from a Labourite seems to be from Stella Creasy, who calls for the recall of Parliament for an urgent statement on the killing

This thread is vital to understanding significance of trump targeting Soleimani in this way and why will have global impact – that parliament not due to meet until Tuesday surely unsustainable in such circumstances. Needs urgent statement from PM or foreign sec accordingly. https://t.co/gp0cmKQZSK

— stellacreasy (@stellacreasy) January 3, 2020



Bringing Parliament back a day early is pretty redundant after the fact. Just an opportunity for more Trump-bashing and grandstanding…