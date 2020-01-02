Starmer Leads the Pack in First Labour Leadership Poll

Despite most potential candidates not yet having announced they are standing, YouGov‘s first poll of party members finds Brexit-frustrater-in-chief Sir Keir Starmer well out in front with an eleven point lead over McDonnell protégé Rebecca Long-Bailey. The polling firm found that under a hypothetical run off, Starmer is set to beat Long-Bailey by an even more commanding 61-39%…

A breakdown of the poll reveals that Starmer beats Rebecca Long-Bailey among Labour members in every age bracket, class, and gender, and only loses to her amongst one – the small number of members who voted Leave.

The poll only covered Labour Party members rather than members of affiliated unions or registered supporters – both of which are expected to be also eligible to vote in the contest, however both groups are thought to be a lot smaller than Labour’s large membership pool. Despite all the talk of electing a non-London based working class woman to the role, it seems that members currently prefer a male, Oxford educated, inner-London MP with a knighthood…